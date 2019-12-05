{{featured_button_text}}
Samantha Lindley

Samantha Lindley

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Police are searching for a teen who has been missing since Sunday.

Samantha R. Lindley, 19, was last seen Sunday morning at her family's Twin Falls home, according to a Twin Falls Police statement.

She left with her boyfriend, possibly headed to Florida.

Neither her family nor police have been able to contact her since that time.

She has not contacted her family, causing concern.

Lindley may still be in the Magic Valley area.

As of Thursday morning, Lindley's whereabouts remain unknown, according to Twin Falls police officer Martin Becerra.

Anyone with information about Lindley is asked to contact Becerra at 208-735-4357.

