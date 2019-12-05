TWIN FALLS — Police are searching for a teen who has been missing since Sunday.
Samantha R. Lindley, 19, was last seen Sunday morning at her family's Twin Falls home, according to a Twin Falls Police statement.
She left with her boyfriend, possibly headed to Florida.
Neither her family nor police have been able to contact her since that time.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
She has not contacted her family, causing concern.
Lindley may still be in the Magic Valley area.
As of Thursday morning, Lindley's whereabouts remain unknown, according to Twin Falls police officer Martin Becerra.
Anyone with information about Lindley is asked to contact Becerra at 208-735-4357.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.