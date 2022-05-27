Twin Falls teacher contracts see small pay bump, while school district balks at joining state insurance plan

TWIN FALLS — Teacher contracts have been set for the next school year, and teachers will see a couple of salary increases, but no state insurance are in the plan yet.

Salary and benefits for educators have been finalized with the ratification of the 2022-23 Collective Bargaining Agreement between the Twin Falls School District and the Twin Falls Education Association.

“We are happy to have a collaborative relationship with your teacher’s union,” said Superintendent Brady Dickinson in an announcement about the agreement. “We work together as a team to ensure that staff members are taken care of which in turn allows teachers to dedicate their efforts to their students and their learning.”

This year’s negotiation process lasted a total of three meetings and dealt with a variety of topics including how to apply additional state and federal funding provided for salaries and insurance.

Teachers who qualify will see movement on the salary schedule modeled on the state career ladder.

Peggy Hoy is the National Education Association director for the Idaho Education Association and is the instructional coach for Twin Falls School District. As a representative of the association, Hoy has led negotiations for teacher compensation for the past six years. She said the association membership was largely in favor of the new contract.

“When we had our ratification vote, it was overwhelmingly in support,” Hoy said. “So not only are the bargaining team pleased, the members are pleased as well.”

The district has added five stipend days to the teaching contract calendar designated for professional development, teacher planning time, and collaboration. These five days will serve two goals of providing additional compensation to teachers and providing time so that teachers can more comprehensively design instruction to address learning loss.

All told, most teachers will see an average of 8% raise. There will be challenges related to these enhancements as the federal funding that makes some of the increases possible is one-time money and will not be available in the coming years.

The five stipend days will be available at teachers’ discretion if they chose to use them. According to Hoy, this gives educators the option to get paid for the additional work they have done outside of working hours.

“It will be nice getting paid for some of the work that you have to get done, and you typically do it outside of contract hours,” Hoy said.

One of the items that required the most time to evaluate was the matter of whether to join the state insurance plan.

“The biggest challenge was insurance,” Hoy said. “It’s a huge expense and burden to our teachers and our district.”

This spring the state legislature passed a law to allow school districts to join the state insurance plan. But state funding for the switch left some gaps for the Twin Falls School District, which employs more teachers than the state allocated for funding.

After several extra sessions to evaluate the state insurance option, negotiators agreed that the district couldn’t afford to join the state insurance plan this year, and instead has opted to fund its own insurance plan for another year. Districts have a two-year window to join the state plan, and both the district and the educators association are hopeful that the next legislative session will see changes to the law to improve funding.

The contract also makes Collaboration Mondays an ongoing part of the contract.

Collaboration Mondays started as a pilot program in 2021, and allows teachers the opportunity to collaborate for trainings within their schools and across the district by sending students home an hour early on Mondays. Hoy said this helps with curriculum, setting academic goals, and looking at learning-loss data and how to improve it.

“Overall the transparency our school district has with its educators and the education association really benefits everyone in the district,” Hoy said. “The educators are working hard, and the association works really hard to get the best benefit package possible and I feel like this year we definitely did that.”

