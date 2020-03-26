Twin Falls suspends water disconnections during the coronavirus shutdown

TWIN FALLS — City leaders say municipal services will not be suspended for nonpayment during the statewide stay-home order from the governor.

Numerous residential water accounts are past due, which strains the whole system, Twin Falls spokesman Joshua Palmer said Thursday. But the city is willing to work with municipal customers to keep their water flowing.

"We're encouraging customers to make payments as they can, so they can avoid falling behind on utility billing," City Manager Travis Rothweiler said through Palmer. "Customers who feel they cannot make their utility payment should contact us — whether online or by phone — to arrange a payment plan."

Public services are available on the city website at tfid.org or by calling 208-735-7250 and scheduling an appointment.

In other news, false claims are circulating about the safety of the water system, Palmer said.

"We heard from a few citizens who said they read on social media that drinking water was also at risk and that people should buy bottled water to be safe," he said. "Our system pulls water directly from the aquifer wells and it’s an enclosed system."