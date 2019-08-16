TWIN FALLS — Contractors began sealing city streets Friday and will continue through Aug. 29. The project, known as fog sealing, will add oils, resins and plasticizers back into the pavement to protect against the effects of oxidation and weather.
Fog seal work will affect several streets in northwest Twin Falls and will require traffic restrictions, detours and closures of streets for up to six hours. Go to tfid.org for a complete list and map of streets that will be fog sealed. Residents will be notified with door hangers at least 24 hours prior to fog seal work on their streets. Vehicles will not be permitted on sealed streets until the fog seal has cured completely.
Over the years, road pavement and the structure below it start to deteriorate and weaken as a result of traffic volume, rain, snow and temperature changes. According to the Foundation for Pavement Preservation, as much as 60% of the life of asphalt pavement can be lost in its first two years through oxidation.
To extend the life of the pavement, the Twin Falls Street Department preserves the binder that consists of oils, resins and plasticizers. Fog sealing asphalt frequently can keep street surfaces in good condition almost indefinitely and is far less expensive than road reconstruction.
Fog seal treatment is also considerably less expensive than the cost of a traditional chip and slurry seal, leaves asphalt with a clean black surface and no messy rock chips to clean, and it’s GreenCircle Certified as an environmentally friendly product.
