St. Patrick’s Day is only a few days away, which means the annual Twin Falls St. Patty’s Festival is almost here.

Festivities will go from noon to 10 p.m. Friday on Main Avenue in downtown Twin Falls. The parade, hosted by Irish-themed O’Dunken’s Draught House, will begin at 5 p.m. The parade begins at Jerome Street and will roll down Main Avenue to Fairfield Street where it will end.

This is the first year that O’Dunken’s has had sponsors for the festival.

“(Having sponsors) is really really cool,” owner Jennifer Colvin said. “I appreciate all of them and their help.”

Sponsors include Tim Shaw & Associates Unified Office Services, TDS Fiber, and PSI Environmental.

Idaho Credit Union is another sponsor and is providing a mechanical bull free of charge for those who want to ride.

There will be live music performances during the festivities, from Cliftonite Acoustics, Ground Control Studio and Mc Productions who will DJ.

Along with live music, there will be booths along the street from local businesses including Twin Blades Axe Throwing, Cow Dog Cotton Candy, Porked Out, fresh Aesthetics Medical Spa, Suite 8 Boutique and much more.

Colvin said she has tried to separate the business of O’Dunken’s and the festival by creating new Facebook and Instagram pages for the festivities. That way information about the festival doesn’t get lost on O’Dunken’s pages.

For more information on the festivities and vendors, visit the Twin Falls St. Patty’s Day Festival Facebook page at facebook.com/people/Twin-Falls-St-Pattys-Day-Festival/100089860714419 or the Instagram page at instagram.com/twinfallsstpattysdayfestival.

And if you’re looking to make the most of the week, stop in O’Dunken’s for their corned beef and cabbage special.