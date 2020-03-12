Twin Falls St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled amid virus spread
St. Patrick's Day Parade

Thousands gather to watch the St. Patrick's Day Parade Friday evening, March 17, 2017, in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls St. Patrick's Day Parade scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled in response to the COVID-19 virus.

Main Avenue will remain closed for a street party, O'Dunken's Draught House, the parade host, posted on Facebook Thursday evening.

The pub will also host its St. Patrick's Day beer crawl on Saturday.

"So O’Dunkens will still be celebrating and hope to see those who wish to come join us," the post said.

Parade entrants will be refunded.

Complete coverage: Coronavirus cancellations hit the Magic Valley

