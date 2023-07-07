The popular splash pad at First Federal Bank Park in Twin Falls looks more like a no-splash zone this year.

The water feature opened for the first time this year on Monday, after contractors said they repaired the surface. Repairs lasted just four days when problems with the surface showed up again.

“The new surface isn’t holding,” city spokesperson Josh Palmer said, and the decision was made to shut it down.

Popular splash pad awaits repairs Turning it on in present condition is just going to make it worse, city spokesperson says

It was a difficult decision to make and Palmer knows people will be disappointed, but the surface would have kept getting worse if the water was left running and potentially caused further problems.

“We appreciate the public’s patience,” Palmer said. “We are going to have the contractor repair it, and repair it correctly.”

He didn’t have an estimate when repairs will be complete.

First Federal Bank donated the park to the city of Twin Falls in 2016 and the city is responsible for maintenance. The splash pad surface is under warranty, Palmer said.