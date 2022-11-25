Twin Falls shoppers hit the stores on Black Friday

TWIN FALLS — Small things matter when it comes to Black Friday shopping.

Fred Meyer had lots of higher-end items ready for purchase, including giant 65-inch smart TVs at bargain prices, when employees unlocked the doors at 5 a.m. Friday and more than 150 shoppers poured into the store.

But not all customers were looking for electronics during the early morning hours. Half-price socks were on many customers' radar, said Manager Michelle Winn.

There were black socks, white socks, holiday-themed socks — “lots of socks,” Winn said.

Toys were popular as well.

Toys are what brought customer Carson Heward in early. She’s been shopping on Black Friday for several years in a row.

“I buy Christmas presents for my kids, and hang out with my mother-in-law and sister-in-law,” Heward said.

The morning’s effort paid off, she said.

“I saved $51.”

At Big 5 Sporting Goods in Twin Falls, a number of customers stood outside the doors in the chilly weather, while many more waited in their running vehicles for the doors to open at 6 a.m.

One customer said it’s been 10 years since he’s shopped early on Black Friday, but the sales lured him out this year.

Big 5 was offering pages full of Black Friday-only specials, from shoes, to drones to air rifles.

Black Friday is an exciting time for both shoppers and customers, Winn said, and the sale was proceeding smoothly at Fred Meyer.

“The customers have been so nice,” she said.

A successful Black Friday sale doesn't just happen overnight, Big 5 Manager Jena Knopp said Friday afternoon.

"There is so much planning that goes into it," Knopp said, "and Black Friday is all about the execution."

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

More than 166 million people said they were planning to shop at least once from Friday through Cyber Monday this year, about 8 million more than last year, according to the National Retail Federation.