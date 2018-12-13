Try 1 month for 99¢
Jessica Kristine Clark

Jessica Kristine Clark

 PHOTO COURTESY OF IDAHO STATE POLICE

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager.

Jessica Kristine Clark has been missing from Twin Falls County since Nov. 5, said Lori Stewart, sheriff's office spokeswoman. The girl, who goes by Jessie, is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 105 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Jessica Kristine Clark

Jessica Kristine Clark

 PHOTO COURTESY OF IDAHO STATE POLICE

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black leggings.

Police ask anyone with information about Clark to call SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911.

