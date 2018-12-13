TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager.
Jessica Kristine Clark has been missing from Twin Falls County since Nov. 5, said Lori Stewart, sheriff's office spokeswoman. The girl, who goes by Jessie, is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 105 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black leggings.
Police ask anyone with information about Clark to call SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911.
