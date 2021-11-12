Twin Falls service honors Magic Valley vets: Honoring the spirit of service on Veterans Day

TWIN FALLS — A service to honor veterans on Thursday brought members of the public together with Magic Valley veterans organizations, their families and friends to Twin Falls City Park.

At times somber, and at times inspiring, the Veterans Day service was an opportunity to reflect on the service and sacrifice of veterans past and present.

In her keynote address, Hospital Corpsman Chief Petty Officer Toni Lee said that service in the military is about family, community and pride in the American tradition.

“America is a promise of a better life for which so many have risked everything,” Lee said. “We volunteer to serve because we believe in that promise, and men and women better than myself have sacrificed everything so we can live free.”

Lee, who was born and raised in eastern Idaho, served multiple tours with the Navy as active duty and reserve over a career that spanned 18 years, said that it is a privilege to serve.

“The gift of service is one of the greatest gifts we can give of ourselves,” Lee added. “Through service, we discover we live out our values. Through service, we participate in our shared commitment to create a more perfect union.”

Lee said that recent times of social and economic unrest have prompted many people to wonder if the American dream was still alive. She said she believes it is, and it will take hard work in homes, classrooms, and in the community to preserve it.

“Despite the challenges we face I am deeply optimistic,” Lee said. “The spirit of service is hardwired in Americans. We volunteer to stand in dangerous places in the world and offer ourselves as expendable. We are willing to put our lives on the line for our country’s future.”

During the event, Twin Falls veteran Rondal Lang was recognized by Senator Mike Crapo’s office for his many years of involvement with veterans organizations in the Magic Valley. Lang was presented the Spirit of Freedom Award and received a flag that had flown over the U.S. Capitol.

Sue Kennedy, District 5 commander of the American Legion, has worked with Lang for several years. Kennedy, a veteran who retired from the Air Force after 23 years, said she nominated Lang for the award because he was always ready to help with any project.

“He does an outstanding job in our community for the American Legion and I think it’s well deserved,” Kennedy said. “He steps up to do anything. You don’t even have to ask, he just shows up. He’s always there when you need somebody. He’s somebody that I would count on at any time.”

Lang, who retired from the Army in 2005 after 23 years of service, said support for veterans can make a big difference.

“Always remember to thank a veteran,” Lang said. “Unfortunately 22 veterans a day commit suicide. They just have no hope to live. I know it always gives me encouragement when some total stranger walks up to me and says thank you for your service, even though they don’t know what I did or anything.”

Lang also said the families of servicemembers play a big role.

“None of my career would have been possible without my lovely wife Rita by my side,” Lang said. “Without the support of our spouses, most of us wouldn’t be here or wouldn’t be where we were in our military careers.”

