Twin Falls Senior Center director fired, audit ordered; past president calls action a 'coup'

A police officer was on “civil standby” to escort her as she collected her personal belongings, the minutes say.

A woman who works in the center’s kitchen answered the Times-News‘ call last week but said she was not allowed to talk about Roe’s termination.

Mercer told the Times-News that board members, also, were not allowed to talk about Roe.

The center’s attorney, David Gadd, confirmed that the board had fired Roe but said no charges have been filed against her.

Gadd said he was “not at liberty to discuss” Roe’s termination, but he emailed the minutes of the September board meeting to the Times-News.

“The board is doing its due diligence,” he said. “No lawsuit has been filed at this time.”

According to Guidestar.org, an organization that keeps a database of nonprofits’ revenues and expenses, the center had no revenue and $642,748 worth of expenses in 2018, the most recent year for which records are available.

The center served 16,901 hot meals and 61,806 home-delivered hot meals in 2018, Guidestar said. It also provided crafts, recreation and social opportunities for senior citizens. That year, 2,000 people used the center’s services.