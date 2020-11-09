Twin Falls Senior Center director fired, audit ordered; past president calls action a 'coup'

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Senior Center’s board of directors fired its executive director in September. Now, some worry the center will fall into chaos.
Jeanette Roe, who many say transformed the struggling center into a well-oiled machine, was terminated in an executive session of the board over concerns of mismanagement of funds.
The board has ordered a forensic audit of its financial records, according to the minutes of the center’s September board meeting that included the executive session to evaluate Roe’s job performance.
“The audit should exonerate me because there is nothing there,” Roe told the Times-News. “My accounting is impeccable.”
During September’s executive session, Senior Center Board Secretary Barbara Mercer made a motion to terminate Roe “for lack of confidence in her leadership,” the minutes say, based on mismanagement of donated cash funds, possible embezzlement of cash funds, failure to retain staff and failure to come up with a plan to reopen the Senior Center.
Board member Howard Wilcox seconded and the board unanimously approved the motion. The board then named Mercer to replace Roe until a new director can be hired.
Mercer handed Roe a prewritten termination letter and told her to sign it. In the letter, the board threatened to take legal action against Roe if she went public with the story.
A police officer was on “civil standby” to escort her as she collected her personal belongings, the minutes say.
A woman who works in the center’s kitchen answered the Times-News‘ call last week but said she was not allowed to talk about Roe’s termination.
Mercer told the Times-News that board members, also, were not allowed to talk about Roe.
The center’s attorney, David Gadd, confirmed that the board had fired Roe but said no charges have been filed against her.
Gadd said he was “not at liberty to discuss” Roe’s termination, but he emailed the minutes of the September board meeting to the Times-News.
“The board is doing its due diligence,” he said. “No lawsuit has been filed at this time.”
According to Guidestar.org, an organization that keeps a database of nonprofits’ revenues and expenses, the center had no revenue and $642,748 worth of expenses in 2018, the most recent year for which records are available.
The center served 16,901 hot meals and 61,806 home-delivered hot meals in 2018, Guidestar said. It also provided crafts, recreation and social opportunities for senior citizens. That year, 2,000 people used the center’s services.
“I’ve always made sure those seniors have been taken care of,” Roe said.
The center at 530 Shoshone St. W. is closed because of COVID-19 restrictions but continues to prepare and deliver “Meals on Wheels.”
“We delivered 6,461 meals in July to homebound seniors,” Roe said. “Not counting those who come to the door for curbside.”
Richard Cook served six years as president of the board.
“The Meals on Wheels program is so terrific and there is so much need,” Cook said, his voice breaking up.
“Jeanette has worked her tail off getting money for the center,” he said. “At the rate (the board members) are going, they are going to end up closing (the center). There is no way it can survive what they are doing.”
Cook said Roe can be “harsh” in a no-nonsense way, which has angered employees and board members.
“But she runs a tight ship,” he said.
Early in the Sept. 19 meeting, Roe asked the board why a forensic audit was necessary, the minutes say.
“Let’s cut to the chase,” Twin Falls Senior Center Board Secretary Barbara Mercer said. “The board has had some concerns about mismanagement of funds.”
Cook attended September’s board meeting and left when the board went into executive session. But he heard Mercer’s complaints against Roe and called them ridiculous.
Roe, who was in charge of the senior center since 2012, had no access to the center’s checking account and all checks require the signatures of both board President Desiree Carr and Mercer, Cook said.
“This was a coup,” he said. “I find it difficult to understand how the board went along with the president and secretary.
“I think they ought to be thrown in jail.”
Executive sessions by law are private meetings where board members may discuss personnel and other private issues, but no action is allowed until the executive session is closed and the board reopens to the public.
After Roe was fired and left the meeting, the board voted unanimously to fire another employee for fraudulent receipt of cash funds in March while receiving unemployment, the meeting minutes say.
The former employee provided her unemployment records to the Times-News, showing she filed for unemployment in June.
The center is operated by the nonprofit Twin Falls Senior Citizens Federation Inc. The city of Twin Falls owns the center’s building but has no oversight of the center’s operation, city spokesman Josh Palmer said.
Fraud investigator Jason Olson of Eide Bailly in Minneapolis is conducting the forensic audit. Calls to Olson for comment were not returned.
