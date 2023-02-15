TWIN FALLS — The city saw a jump in permits for single family dwellings in January, and it’s the first time the numbers have been in double digits for six months.

Fourteen permits were issued last month, up from five permits in December and one permit each in October and November.

A single month’s numbers aren’t enough to show that it's a permanent trend, said city spokesperson Josh Palmer, although he's hoping that higher numbers stick around in months to come.

And Twin Falls has seen more home construction activity, as 55 home permits were issued in January 2021.

City officials are frequently asked why home permit numbers have been stagnant, Palmer said, and higher interest rates are often pointed to as a main culprit.

It isn’t just in Magic Valley that has seen the trend. Corey Barton, president of Meridian-based CBH Homes, told the Idaho Statesman in November that rising interest rates and home prices have reduced the number of residents who are able to afford to purchase homes.

TKO Homes took out eight of the 14 permits in January, with those homes to be built in south Twin Falls.

TKO didn't return a phone call Wednesday from the Times-News.

The number of homes for sale increased threefold over the last year in Twin Falls County: Three hundred eighteen homes were on the market last month, while 98 homes were for sale in January 2022, according to the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service.

Home sales have declined from 85 in January 2022 to last month’s 59, but the median price of the homes that sold increased 9.5%, from $314,900 to $345,000, the MLS said.

Of the 59 homes that sold last month in Twin Falls County, 38 were in Twin Falls.

It’s also taking longer to sell homes. Last month the average number of days homes were on the market in the county was 75, while the average was 20 in January 2022, according to the MLS.

The number of active listings also increased in Jerome County, from 14 a year ago to 54 last month. Eleven homes sold in the county last month compared with 15 in January 2022.

If there is good news for people looking to purchase homes, interest rates appear to be moderating, among the lowest they’ve been since September.

The 30-year fixed-rate continues to hover close to 6% and interested homebuyers are easing their way back to the market just in time for the spring homebuying season, Freddie Mac posted on its website.