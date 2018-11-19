TWIN FALLS — Should the city ban smoking from bars, parks and golf courses? The City Council has mixed feelings but wants to know what Twin Falls residents think.
The Council on Monday heard a presentation from Luke Cavener with Smoke Free Idaho, a coalition of organizations that aim to reduce the impact of secondhand smoke and support smoke-free public places. Cavener asked the City Council to think about potentially coming up with a smoke-free policy that banned smoking inside bars, small businesses and city parks.
But even Council members didn’t agree on what should be done for the sake of public health. City Manager Travis Rothweiler said he intends to gather community ideas and then present them to the City Council at a future meeting for Council direction.
“I choose not to go to smoking bars,” Councilman Greg Lanting said. “I don’t really want to put them out of business.”
But Cavener, who works for the American Cancer Society — Cancer Action Network, argued that bars could actually increase their business by going smoke-free.
“The majority of your constituents support creating these types of laws,” he said.
Cavener also pointed out the health concerns for employees who work at those establishments. Idaho law currently prohibits smoking inside businesses except for bars and some small businesses with fewer than five employees. While some employees choose to work at smoking establishments because they smoke, most smokers want to quit at some point, he said.
“It’s a lot easier to quit when you’re not being subjected to those toxins on a daily basis,” Cavener said.
In looking at a 14-page model ordinance Cavener provided, Councilwoman Suzanne Hawkins said she felt OK with addressing smoking at city parks. But when it came to small businesses, she thought the city would do best to not intervene.
“I feel like they have the freedom to make that choice,” Hawkins said.
Councilman Christopher Reid agreed that parks should be smoke-free for families. He also recognized that some businesses expose not only their employees but bankers and service businesses to the smoke when they allow smoking.
“It affects all of us,” he said.
City staff may reach out to the community via social media and through public "listening sessions" to determine what Twin Falls residents would like to see. Rothweiler said that could potentially come back to the Council at a public hearing where they would determine the next steps.
Also at the meeting, the City Council approved an agreement between the city of Twin Falls and Breckenridge Homeowners Association, Randy Grant and Angela Grant, and Gerald L. Martens for improvements associated with the Canyon Rim Stabilization Project. A consent calendar item regarding the sale of a city-owned building on Hansen Street passed with a 5-1 vote; Councilman Chris Talkington cast the dissenting vote and Councilwoman Ruth Pierce was not present.
