The Twin Falls School District is investigating an apparent bullying incident that took place off school grounds and after school hours on Wednesday.

A disturbing video of the purported incident was circulating on social media this week, eventually coming to the attention of district officials.

“We can assure the community that the individuals involved, both those who acted violently and those who video or acted as bystanders, will be disciplined in line with the District’s corrective action and discipline policy, which can include suspension and expulsion,” the school district said in a statement.

Eva Craner, public relations director for the school district, said schools emphasize treating others with kindness.

“Our schools do a lot on how to treat each other, from elementary all the way to high school,” Craner said. She said people who encourage fighting or take video for their own entertainment can also be held accountable.

“We want to empower students to stand up for one another,” she said.

The video, which is about 25 seconds long, shows one boy looming over a much-smaller boy and throwing him to the ground five times. In the background, there is laughing. Another child is seen taking video.

No one helps the boy on the ground.

The Grim Reaper was stalking TFHS hallways on Wednesday. Here's why. The “Every 15 Minutes” program challenges the way high schoolers think about think about drinking, drugs, driving, personal safety, and the responsibility of making mature decisions.

The school district, in its own post on social media, said it was notified at 7:45 a.m. Thursday of the video and immediately began working with school administrators to identify the children.

An hour later, students had been identified and building administrators were addressing the incident, according to the district’s statement.

Police have contacted the guardians of both boys and are investigating the incident, said Lt. Craig Stotts of the Twin Falls Police Department.

He said both boys were about 11 years old.

“It is being dealt with,” he said, encouraging people to let the school district and the judicial system to appropriately handle the matter.

Hundreds of people have commented on social media after seeing the video.