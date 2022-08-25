Twin Falls School District student numbers unchanged

TWIN FALLS — Some local school districts won't experience the significant increase in student numbers educators were accustomed to seeing pre-pandemic.

"There's not a lot of growth this year," Twin Falls School District Superintendent Brady Dickinson said as he reviewed numbers Thursday.

Student enrollment is about 9,500 this year — essentially unchanged from the fall of 2021, Dickinson said.

It's a different situation than in the years leading up to the pandemic. For a 10-year stretch, the school district regularly saw a 2% annual increase in student enrollment.

Then came the pandemic.

Numbers dropped 4% during the 2020-21 school year; enrollment increased 2% last year.

Dickinson attributed this year's figures to three factors: Lack of affordable housing, a broader choice of schooling options, including charter schools and homeschooling, and people moving to Twin Falls seem to have fewer school-aged children.

He isn't surprised that student numbers are relatively unchanged and the school district's budget was built expecting that.

In Jerome School District, total enrollment is up about 100 students from this time last year, Assistant Superintendent Wendy Ohlensehlen said, which is on par with what the school district has seen the last several years.

Total enrollment at the district Thursday was 4,240 students, Ohlensehlen said.

School enrollment numbers matter to school districts because a funding formula determines how much they will receive of the more than $2 billion set aside statewide for kindergarten through 12th-grade education.

Because of the pandemic, which led to sharp decreases of up to 15% fewer students attending online instruction, the Idaho State Board of Education switched from an average daily attendance funding formula to an average daily enrollment formula.

Dickinson said using the daily enrollment-based funding formula makes sense because the school district's costs are about the same regardless of the number of students that attend.

The Jerome School District also supports enrollment-based funding.

"Enrollment funding is a more equitable way to fund schools," Brian Bidwell, business manager of Jerome School District, said in a written statement. "We have to hire enough staff based on the number of students in the classroom. Regardless of whether or not a student is absent, we still need to have staff available."

With the attendance-based formula, a change of a few percentage points in attendance can change a district's funding significantly, Twin Falls School District spokesperson Eva Craner said.

Whether enrollment-based funding remains is up in the air, because this spring Gov. Brad Little vetoed legislation that would have kept Idaho on the formula through July 2025.

“My preference is not to commit to this change in advance of such data for the following year,” Little wrote in a veto letter. He said he would support the State Board of Education if members vote to extend it another school year.