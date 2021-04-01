Twin Falls School District sticks with mask requirement for remainder of school year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McClintock noted COVID-19 case numbers are low in the region and said he didn’t feel comfortable telling parents whether their children should wear a mask.

He offered a compromise to the board with a motion that would have extended the mask requirement until April 26, after which masks would have become recommended. That motion failed 3-2 with only Casdorph supporting it alongside McClintock.

The other board members said the district should continue following the guidance of health experts like The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They also said they would rather finish out the school year without any disruptions from potential COVID-19 spikes that could occur if the requirement were to be lifted.

Most of the other districts in the Magic Valley are no longer requiring masks, including Jerome, which voted to make masks recommended in March. The Buhl School District is also considering whether or not to revisit its mask requirement policy.

These debates around masks come as the number of local COVID-19 cases reach a low level not seen in the Magic Valley since last April. In its most recent regional risk summary released last Thursday, the South Central Public Health District assigned all eight of the counties within its jurisdiction as having a minimal risk level for COVID-19.