TWIN FALLS — The various schedule changes and periods of online education over this past year have created gaps in learning that may take some time to recover.

As the COVID-19 pandemic began to worsen, schools throughout the Magic Valley moved to an online model for the remainder of the spring semester. Since then, many school districts have operated on hybrid schedules where students spend some days in class and others learning at home.

As time passed and COVID-19 numbers improved, these hybrid schedules have typically leaned toward in-person classes. In early February, the Twin Falls School District moved to five days of in-person classes a week, with Monday being a shorter school day.

After this year of turmoil, district officials are trying to come to grips with how students’ learning was affected. Student assessments have shed some light on the learning that was lost. Meanwhile, the upcoming Idaho Standards Achievement Test will provide further details.

Teresa Jones, elementary programs director for the Twin Falls School District, said younger students take monthly assessments to gauge their progress in literacy and math. The results of these suggest students struggled more in math this past year than in literacy.

“Math requires a lot of discussion between the whole class in order to create real understanding,” Jones said.

She’s especially concerned about the progress that kindergarteners made this last year. In Idaho, the state Legislature only funds kindergarten for half days, so when the district changed its schedule to shorter in-person days, that cut even more into the class time for these younger students.

“I think the younger the students, where they are learning those real foundational skills, the longer it’s going to take us to catch up,” Jones said.

District Secondary Programs Director L.T. Erickson, a former math teacher, said it’s hard to measure and compare how students are performing strictly by looking at grades. The issue is teachers haven’t been able to cover as much ground as they normally would in a school year.

In a normal year, teachers have pacing calendars with objectives they try to reach. But this year they’ve had to prioritize certain concepts to ensure they’re covering the most important subjects, which means some things are left out, Erickson said.

To fill some of the learning gaps that have appeared, the district is preparing to have double the number of elementary and secondary students in summer school this year.

Associate Superintendent Bill Brulotte said there will probably be 450 to 550 elementary students taking summer school classes this year, while even more secondary students will likely take classes in the summer to make up lost credits.

“We’re trying as a district to have as many possibilities for students to make up credits or make up lost learning over this summer as we possibly can,” Brulotte said.

But even with an increase in summer school classes, students likely won’t be caught up with everything they missed by the time the next school year begins. Jones said when the year starts back up, teachers will likely teach lessons for their current grade level while trying to fill in pieces that students may have previously lost.

“I don’t expect we’ll fill all the gaps in a year,” Jones said. “We’re going to be looking at this over time.”

Not every student struggled this last year. There were some who excelled at learning online and appreciated the ability to access assignments while at home. These students often had access to family members and parents at home who were available to assist on assignments.

Teachers took different approaches to educate students on digital learning days or while the students were absent for long periods while quarantining.

Some educators recorded their lessons and uploaded the videos online so the students could refer to them for assistance while completing assignments rather than waiting for the next day of in-person class, Brulotte said. Some teachers also created video reviews that students could go through while studying for a test.

These sorts of successful practices could stick around in certain situations moving forward. For example, if a student is going to miss a significant amount of school for some reason, there’s a possibility their teacher could provide online resources for the student, Jones said.

“Teachers found some really great instructional and learning opportunities for students, so I imagine a lot of that will stick,” Jones said.

School districts will have a better idea of last year’s learning gaps after they take the Idaho Standards Achievement Test this spring. But the data that’s taken from these tests will be a bit harder to put into perspective because the federal government declined to require states to administer these tests last year.

This means that the results will have to be compared to scores from two years ago. Also, students who were in the third grade last year — the first year students take the test — will see the test for the first time this year as fourth graders. This could skew results as students normally struggle the first time they take the test.

“When people look at typical fourth grade (scores), and if there’s a big difference, some of it will be COVID-related and some of it will be first test exposure,” Jones said.

President Joe Biden’s administration has said states must administer these federally mandated tests this year. But school districts won’t be held accountable for the results like in normal years.

Nonetheless, the results still matter. Brulotte said the district is viewing the exams as a chance to create a new baseline for students’ learning levels that will guide future education plans.

“We’re looking at it as a reset year,” Brulotte said. “Here’s where everybody sits, and then we’ll go from there.”