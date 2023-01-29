Twin Falls School District cancels classes on Monday, citing frigid forecast

The Twin Falls School District has cancelled classes for students on Monday, citing a forecasted wind-chill factor as low as minus-15 degrees.

The district notified families via email and text message a few minutes before 8 p.m. Sunday. The forecast for Monday, according to Accuweather, calls for a low of minus-2 degrees and a high of just 16. Winds of 7-9 mph, with gusts up to 10 mph, however, will make it feel colder, Accuweather said.

“Mainly clear and frigid; extreme cold can be dangerous for outdoor activities,” Accuweather said on its website.

The school district made its decision out of “an abundance of caution,” the email said.

“Staff members will report to work and will utilize the day as a planning and preparation day. We look forward to seeing all of our students on Tuesday,” the email said.