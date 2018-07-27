TWIN FALLS — If Saturday’s heat has you screaming for ice cream, be sure to drop by the Rotary Club of Twin Falls’ 8th Annual Ice Cream Funday at City Park.
Each year, local businesses concoct unique combinations of flavors that Cloverleaf Creamery in Buhl turns into ice cream for the fundraiser. The businesses then compete for the best flavor and name.
“This is an ice cream lover’s dream because you will taste flavors that have never been created before,” Rotary President Deb Wilson said. The fundraiser is held each year in conjunction with Art in the Park.
Attendees sample the entries and vote for their favorite; the winning ice cream flavor will be Cloverleaf Creamery’s August flavor of the month. Le’ Lemon Berry, Strawberry Fields Forever — both entries by St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center — are past winners.
Some of the popular names from the past are Legal Lemon—Hit and Run, by Stephen, Kvanvig, Stone and Trainor; Vicious Voltage, by Idaho Power Co.; and Fat Elvis, by Bridgeview Estates.
Admission is $5 for children 11 years and younger, and $8 for all others. Bruce Michael Miller will play live music and children’s activities will be provided by Art in the Park.
“The money raised goes to local charities and projects,” event chairwoman Jill Skeem said. “In addition, the first 200 people will receive a coupon (one per family) to redeem a free ice-cream scooper at Cloverleaf Creamery for any size ice cream cone they purchase.”
