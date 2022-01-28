 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Twin Falls Rotary Club raises funds to replace decrepit restrooms at Frontier Park

Twin Falls Rotary - Frontier Park community restroom project

This Twin Falls Rotary Club's project to replace the existing restrooms at Frontier Park includes four new stalls on women's side, and two stalls and two urinals on the men's side. Each side has two sinks, electric hand dryers and baby changing stations. A water fountain and a bottle water filler station will be on the south side in the patio area.

 COURTESY OF ROTARY CLUB OF TWIN FALLS

TWIN FALLS — New and improved restrooms are coming to Frontier Park at the southeast corner of the College of Southern Idaho campus.

The Rotary Club of Twin Falls has raised more than half of the funds needed to replace the decrepit 1970s-era building that currently serves the community near the college’s Frontier and Skip Walker fields and the city’s pickleball courts, just off Frontier Road in Twin Falls.

Rotarian Jill Skeem presented the plans for the community restroom project to the group Wednesday at its weekly meeting at the Turf Club. On Thursday, First Federal Foundation presented the club with a check for $5,000, bringing the total raised to $157,750.

Frontier Park, which is on CSI property leased by the city, has been in desperate need of new restrooms for some time now, Skeem said.

“At one time the city placed portapotties outside the building,” she said. “The portapotties were nicer than the bathrooms.”

The existing restrooms “are woefully inadequate. The sinks hold water and are often unusable because the water backs up...,” Skeem said. “The stalls are dark and the floors are often damp along with the toilet paper.”

“Rotary will add baby changing tables in both the women’s and men’s bathrooms along with a water fountain...” she said.

$5,000 Donation to Twin Falls Rotary

Pickleball Association of Twin Falls members Gail Sneed, center left, and Michael Scott, center right, present a $5,000 check to Twin Falls Rotary President Chris Huston and Rotary member Jill Skeem for the Frontier Park community restroom project Dec. 8 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls. 

The $300,000 project was conceived in 2017. In addition to First Federal’s donation of $5,000, the Janice Seagraves Family Foundation donated $34,340 and the Pickleball Association of Twin Falls donated $5,000. Nearly 20 other groups and businesses have chipped in so far.

