Twin Falls Rotary cancels Death By Chocolate for second year in a row

TWIN FALLS — The Rotary Club of Twin Falls has canceled its Death By Chocolate fundraiser this year due to concerns with COVID-19 and its variants, organizer Jill Skeem said.

The event is one of the Rotary's largest fundraisers and has raised more than $400,000 over the years to benefit local charities.

The Rotary is working on its current community project to rebuild the restrooms at Frontier Field. If you would like to support the effort, you can find a link at twinfallsrotary.org/dbc to make a donation.

The Rotary has rescheduled the 16th annual Death By Chocolate for Feb. 2, 2023.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0