TWIN FALLS — Contractors with the city of Twin Falls will begin resurfacing several high-traffic streets in the area of Addison Avenue and Shoshone Street through Aug. 9.
While work is being done on the roadways, contractors will also replace handicapped-accessible ramps.
The resurfacing will consist of grinding down the upper layer of existing asphalt, then placing a new layer of pavement in its place — also known as mill-and-inlay. To reduce the impact on traffic, the resurfacing projects will take place at night.
The tentative schedule of mill-and-inlay projects includes the following:
- Monday — Work began at the city pool parking lot. Crews will remove and replace concrete curbs, gutters, ramps and sidewalks before milling and repaving the entire parking lot beginning Aug. 5.
- Friday — Replacing handicapped-accessible ramps on Stadium Boulevard between Eastland Drive N. and White Pine Drive. Milling and repaving will begin Aug. 2.
- Monday — Milling and repaving Shoshone Street between Second Avenue N/E and Seventh Ave N/E
- Tuesday — Milling and repaving Addison Avenue East between Eastland Drive and Hankins Road
- Aug. 1 — Milling and repaving Locust Street North between Filer Avenue East and Wilmore Avenue
For more information, call staff engineer Josh Baird at 208-735-7323.
