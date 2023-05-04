A new online reporting tool allows Twin Falls residents to notify police about property crimes without having to speak to an officer.

It was launched this week and gives people another option to report crimes such as vandalism, thefts or lost property within Twin Falls city limits. In addition, it is expected to help free up time for dispatchers and community service officers, who are designated to talk to victims and fill out reports.

At times, the community service officers, who serve as non-sworn employees of the department, get overloaded with their workloads and the report-taking process consequently falls behind, Twin Falls Police Lt. Craig Stotts said.

The new reporting process is not for emergencies. Call 911 for that, city spokesman Josh Palmer said. It's also for cases involving less than a $1,000 loss, below the felony level, and without known suspects. Crimes must also have been committed within Twin Falls city limits and people submitting reports need a valid email address.

Victims can find a QR code on the city’s website or go to twinfallspdid.policetocitizen.com/Home. Once they submit a report, it will be given a confirmation number and be examined by someone at the Twin Falls records office.

The victim may be contacted if further information is required, although people are encouraged to clearly describe what happened in the report and to include all important information.

The reporting system requires mandatory information to be input before proceeding to the next page, said Candy Reynolds, police department records supervisor.

Once approved, the report will become an official police report and be assigned a case number.

And although submitting reports might be easier for city residents, Reynolds reminds them that submitting a false report is a crime.

"We are anxious to see how this rollout unfolds," Stotts said. He encourages people who have had things stolen to file a police report because there is a chance that police might later recover the items.

Stotts said he hadn't received any reports from the new system as of Thursday afternoon.

Palmer hopes the tool becomes widely used. The city implemented a SeeFixClick app several ago that allowed residents to snap a photo of problems such as graffiti or potholes, and the information was sent to the city.

It never caught on and was discontinued.

“People we talked to said they didn’t want to download an app and didn’t want to snap a photo,” Palmer said. In addition, the city was also required to pay $100,000 a year to the company that ran the app.

The city won’t be paying an annual fee for the new reporting tool, Palmer said, as it uses in-house software and software it purchased in order to ensure security of the reports.

“This is something we built, so it is ours,” Palmer said, “It isn’t going away.”

He said the city will regularly remind residents of the reporting system.