Twin Falls residents asked to reduce water use

TWIN FALLS —As drought spreads in Idaho, canal companies are cutting water shares, and the impacts won't just be felt by farmers.

City officials are asking pressurized irrigation customers to adjust their yard watering schedules to accommodate the Twin Falls Canal Co.'s reduction in water.

"If overwhelmed, pressurized pump stations shut down to prevent damage," city spokesperson Josh Palmer said.

There are 23 stations in Twin Falls with one under construction.

There has been at least one incident of a pump shutting off this year, Palmer said.

The canal company is cutting back water shares from 3/4 inch per share to 5/8 inch on July 6.

It is recommended pressurized irrigators adjust their watering schedules to lower demand times. Users can track their subdivision irrigation times on the Twin Falls City website. Red indicates high usage and low water pressure.

The city is also asking residents to cut back on watering and be considerate to neighbors by only watering on their scheduled days and not over watering. The watering schedule is based on the last number of your address and can be found online.