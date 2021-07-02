 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twin Falls residents asked to reduce water use
0 comments
alert top story

Twin Falls residents asked to reduce water use

{{featured_button_text}}
Pressurized irrigation

A Twin Falls pressurized water pump station. These pumps will shut down if they are overloaded.

 COURTESY, CITY OF TWIN FALLS

TWIN FALLS —As drought spreads in Idaho, canal companies are cutting water shares, and the impacts won't just be felt by farmers.

City officials are asking pressurized irrigation customers to adjust their yard watering schedules to accommodate the Twin Falls Canal Co.'s reduction in water.

"If overwhelmed, pressurized pump stations shut down to prevent damage," city spokesperson Josh Palmer said.

There are 23 stations in Twin Falls with one under construction.

There has been at least one incident of a pump shutting off this year, Palmer said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The canal company is cutting back water shares from 3/4 inch per share to 5/8 inch on July 6. 

It is recommended pressurized irrigators adjust their watering schedules to lower demand times. Users can track their subdivision irrigation times on the Twin Falls City website. Red indicates high usage and low water pressure.

The city is also asking residents to cut back on watering and be considerate to neighbors by only watering on their scheduled days and not over watering. The watering schedule is based on the last number of your address and can be found online.

Watering on the wrong day is a citable offense, however the city will start with educating customers before enforcement, Palmer said.

Not every home in the city has pressurized irrigation. Older homes most often use city water for irrigation, which is safe for drinking. Pressurized irrigation water is not safe for drinking. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News