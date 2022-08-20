Twin Falls resident raises complaints about sewer odor

TWIN FALLS – A local man says the city has a sewer odor problem that at times has been unbearable and worries that sewer gas coming into his home presents health risks.

Nathan Bishop, who lives near Canyon Rim Road and Grandview Drive North, said there is a long history of odors emanating from the sewer main that runs in front of his house.

"We've smelled it, but it didn't fill up my house," Bishop said.

Through the years, the problem has worsened, he said. The city is working with him on the issue — and measures have been taken to lessen the stink — but Bishop still has concerns.

One time he searched under his deck because he thought an animal had died there. Another time, he said he called the fire department because he thought there was a natural gas leak in the neighborhood. Both turned out to be sewer odors, he said.

Usually at night, the smell comes through the sewer line into his house and through the vents. Plumbers have told him the sewage line is overloaded and the pressure from it forces the gas into his home.

The home sits near the canyon rim, close to the sewer treatment plant, so the line handles a large amount of waste flowing to the plant, Bishop said.

Determining the odor problem to be an industrial discharge issue, the city has made the suspect industries aware of the problem, city spokesperson Josh Palmer said, and the companies have recently begun anaerobic microorganisms to their wastewater to lessen the smell.

Palmer declined to name the industry or industries suspected of causing the odor.

Both Palmer and Bishop agree that the sewer treatments have reduced the smell. But Bishop said sewer gas is still making its way into his home. He said he feels air coming through his sewer vents. When he opens his sewer clean-out cover, he can hear the sound of rushing air.

Bishop worries that the gas still presents health concerns and said the waste treatments, while lessening the smell, might be only masking a larger problem.

"This morning I woke up to a splitting headache," he said. Other times, he said he experiences a sore throat. He wants more investigation into potential health concerns.

Ultimately Bishop thinks the city needs to do more to address infrastructure concerns, including sewer line replacement, to handle the city's growth. He has talked to neighbors — most of them are on septic systems — about the odor problems.

Bishop and his wife have a meeting scheduled Monday with city officials to further discuss the situation.

"I want the problem fixed," he said.

The situation on Canyon Rim Road isn't the first Palmer has dealt with. He encourages city residents to notify officials when there are odor issues.

The more complaints, the easier it is for city officials to locate the problem and determine how large it is, he said.

Bishop, meanwhile, said he has registered complaints with the city for years.

An easy way to register concerns to Twin Falls is by going to the city's web page. The link asks responders to describe the odor, its duration, even which way the wind was blowing when the odor was noticed.

Don’t wait until the odor gets out of hand, because it takes time to remedy a situation, Palmer said.

“Odors aren’t new to Twin Falls,” he said. “We are obviously an agricultural community. We have food processors and livestock nearby that generate odors. And we hear about it.”

Palmer noted as the city expands, some residents might not be accustomed to agricultural smells that come with Idaho. For example, residents of a new development in east Twin Falls have complained about a livestock operation that has been there for years.

Chad Silver, compliance officer with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, said pinpointing odor sources can be tricky. DEQ officers responds to complaints, but many times can't smell what was described by those filing the complaint.

“Odors can come and go,” Silver said.

He encourages complaints to the DEQ office, especially if callers are reasonably sure of the source.

The DEQ alerts companies of odor complaints and works with them to get them resolved, Silver said. In the five years Silver has worked with the DEQ, he has found companies to be responsive. He isn't aware of any fines that have been levied to nearby factories or plants due to odor issues.

When a company gets a visit from DEQ, “the last they want to do is ignore it,” he said.