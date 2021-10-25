Twin Falls Reservoir will drop this week during dam inspection

TWIN FALLS — The reservoir above the Twin Falls Power Plant will be lowered as much as 2 feet beginning Wednesday evening to allow for a routine inspection of the dam.

This drawdown will restrict access to the Twin Falls Park boat ramp.

Idaho Power will begin drawing the reservoir down on Wednesday evening. After engineers complete their inspection on Thursday, the reservoir will begin to refill. Water levels should return to normal sometime on Friday, depending on the amount of water coming from upstream.

The lower water level will mean some boats will not be able to launch, depending on the size of the trailer. Boaters should use extra caution when using the ramp during low water.

Idaho Power built the original Twin Falls Power Plant in 1935 and updated it in 1995 with a diversion structure and two powerhouses with a total generating capacity of 52,898 kilowatts. The adjacent 10-acre park includes a picnic shelter and a viewpoint with interpretive panels. More information on the park is available at idahopower.com/recreation.

Twin Falls Park Idaho Power Co.'s park at the Twin Falls Power Plant.

