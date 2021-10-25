Twin Falls Reservoir will drop this week during dam inspection

TWIN FALLS — The reservoir above the Twin Falls Power Plant will be lowered as much as 2 feet beginning Wednesday evening to allow for a routine inspection of the dam.
This drawdown will restrict access to the Twin Falls Park boat ramp.
Idaho Power will begin drawing the reservoir down on Wednesday evening. After engineers complete their inspection on Thursday, the reservoir will begin to refill. Water levels should return to normal sometime on Friday, depending on the amount of water coming from upstream.
The lower water level will mean some boats will not be able to launch, depending on the size of the trailer. Boaters should use extra caution when using the ramp during low water.
Idaho Power built the original Twin Falls Power Plant in 1935 and updated it in 1995 with a diversion structure and two powerhouses with a total generating capacity of 52,898 kilowatts. The adjacent 10-acre park includes a picnic shelter and a viewpoint with interpretive panels. More information on the park is available at idahopower.com/recreation.
Facility Manager Keith Johnston talks about wind turbine energy May 24 at the Idaho Wind Partners' Yahoo Creek project south of Hagerman. The company owns 11 wind projects in Twin Falls, Elmore and Cassia counties.
Facility Manager Keith Johnston talks about wind turbine energy Thursday, May 24, 2018, at the Idaho Wind Partners and Idaho Power substation South of Hagerman. The substation collects energy from six wind projects in the area.
A high voltage sign warns of the danger Thursday, May 17, 2018, at the Twin Falls Power Plant in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
TF Power Plant
The Magic Valley Young Professionals take a tour of the Twin Falls Power Plant on Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
TF Power Plant
Area Operation Supervisor Stanley Bell explains how the plant operates May 17 during a tour of the Twin Falls Power Plant in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
TF Power Plant
Area Leader Ryan Merrick explains the functions of the different panels in the control room May 17 during a tour of the Twin Falls Power Plant in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
TF Power Plant
Area Operation Supervisor Stanley Bell explains how the plant operates May 17 during a tour of the Twin Falls Power Plant in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
TF Power Plant
Area Operation Supervisor Stanley Bell explains how the plant operates May 17 during a tour of the Twin Falls Power Plant in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
TF Power Plant
Area Leader Ryan Merrick walks past the falls Thursday, May 17, 2018, during a tour of the Twin Falls Power Plant in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
TF Power Plant
Water rushes over Twin Falls May 17, 2018, in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS FILE
TF Power Plant
Area Leader Ryan Merrick explains how the plant operates Thursday, May 17, 2018, during a tour of the Twin Falls Power Plant in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
TF Power Plant
Water is sucked into the original 1935 hydroelectric plant May 17, 2018, at Twin Falls Power Plant in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
TF Power Plant
Control panels display information May 17 at the Twin Falls Power Plant in Twin Falls. These manual switches will soon be replaced with touchscreen panels.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Idaho Wind Partners
Facility Manager Keith Johnston talks about wind turbine energy May 24 at the Idaho Wind Partners' Yahoo Creek project south of Hagerman. The company owns 11 wind projects in Twin Falls, Elmore and Cassia counties.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Idaho Wind Partners
Facility Manager Keith Johnston explains how the wind turbine works from inside of one May 24 at the Idaho Wind Partners' Yahoo Creek project south of Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Idaho Wind Partners
A ladder leads up to the top of the turbine Thursday, May 24, 2018, at the Idaho Wind Partners' Yahoo Creek project south of Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Idaho Wind Partners
Office Manager Jamie Earl talks about the wind turbine industry May 24 at the Idaho Wind Partners' Yahoo Creek project south of Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Idaho Wind Partners
Facility Manager Keith Johnston talks about wind turbine energy May 24 at the Idaho Wind Partners' Yahoo Creek project south of Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Idaho Wind Partners
Office Manager Jamie Earl talks about the wind turbine industry Thursday, May 24, 2018, at the Idaho Wind Partners' Yahoo Creek project south of Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Idaho Wind Partners
A wind turbine sits idle May 24, 2018, at the Yahoo Creek project south of Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Idaho Wind Partners
Facility Manager Keith Johnston talks about wind turbine energy Thursday, May 24, 2018, at the Idaho Wind Partners and Idaho Power substation South of Hagerman. The substation collects energy from six wind projects in the area.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Idaho Wind Partners
Facility Manager Keith Johnston enters one of the wind turbines Thursday, May 24, 2018, at the Idaho Wind Partners' Yahoo Creek project south of Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Idaho Wind Partners
Four of Idaho Wind Partners' 14 wind turbines at its Yahoo Creek project sit idle May 24 south of Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Idaho Wind Partners
Facility Manager Keith Johnston explains how the main turbine computer works from inside the turbine May 24 at the Idaho Wind Partners' Yahoo Creek project south of Hagerman.
The fourth day of testimony in the trial of Steve Pankey, the 70-year-old Idaho man accused of the 1984 kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews, ended with a tearful testimony from Pankey’s ex-wife.
A cottage industry of health misinformation has flourished in Idaho for years, with help from Idaho’s laissez-faire approach to governance and a faction of Idaho Republican lawmakers who support and amplify the misinformation.