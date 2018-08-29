TWIN FALLS — Recovery in Motion, a local recovery center, will receive a $15,000 donation from Optum Idaho in collaboration with the Idaho Association of Recovery Community Centers.
Optum staff will deliver the check during the first Idaho Recovery Open Awareness Ride, Thursday through Monday.
The ride is a statewide motorcycle event celebrating September as National Recovery Month — a time to raise awareness about mental health and substance-use disorders and celebrate the thousands of Idahoans who are successfully living in recovery.
Recovery in Motion, 560 Shoup Ave. W., Twin Falls, works on behalf of those in recovery through service, education and advocacy to remove the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness and addictions.
For more information about the ride and the scheduled stops or to register to ride, email staceyr@recoveryidaho.org or go to iroar.eventbrite.com.
