TWIN FALLS — A city contractor may soon start construction on a roadway that will provide additional access to the Sunway Soccer Complex.
Twin Falls leases the complex, accessible off Sunway Drive. But the driveway dead-ends before it reaches Creekside Way and meets with North College Road. The city has decided to extend North College Road from Creekside Way to Sunway Drive, creating another access to both the park and the nearby Xavier Charter School.
The extension will be paid for using impact fees collected for building permits.
“We went before the impact fee commission and asked if that was acceptable,” Assistant City Engineer Troy Vitek said. “It’ll allow more options for people to get to their destination.”
On Monday, the City Council will consider awarding a bid to PMF Inc. in the amount of $692,601. That’s significantly lower than the project budget of $811,239. If approved, construction would begin this fall.
“We think this’ll really provide an opportunity for soccer games and parents out there to have two access points,” Vitek said.
The city is only responsible for the southern half of the road, so once completed, it will be 24 feet wide — wide enough for two-way traffic, but no on-street parking, Vitek said. It will also have sidewalk, curb and gutter on the south side.
Properties to the north are owned by John Houser and Mary Requa, and the developers of those properties will have to pay for the north side of the road when development takes place. Those properties are also not within city limits, Vitek said.
However, the Requas have granted the city permission to use a portion of the property west of the charter school. This will allow the city to gradually taper the road to two lanes until a time when the rest is built.
Construction would take place in two phases, starting with the portion off of Creekside Way, Vitek said. The second phase from the park entrance would follow. The Sunway Soccer Complex should remain open for the entirety of the project, which will be finished by next summer.
Also at the meeting, City Engineer Jackie Fields will present a draft of comments the city will send to Idaho Transportation Department on a proposal to increase heavy truck weight limits on Blue Lakes Boulevard North. The Council began the discussion on the proposal by Glanbia Nutritionals last week.
In her comments, Fields acknowledges that the city values businesses such as Glanbia, but also has concerns about congestion on Blue Lakes Boulevard and the short-term reliability of Shoshone Street as a route for truck traffic. Glanbia trucks currently travel down Blue Lakes Boulevard and turn onto Shoshone Street en route to the company’s facility.
“Accidents litter this section of Blue Lakes,” she said in her report. “The City believes that a portion of the accidents result from driver frustration at the delays and subsequent poor judgment. The accidents exacerbate the congestion … The slow acceleration of freight traffic does not help this situation.”
Shoshone Street, meanwhile, is failing and warping beneath heavy trucks.
The city may ask ITD to deny Glanbia’s request for heavier truck weight limits on Blue Lakes Boulevard North between Pole Line Road and Addison Avenue. Instead, it would prefer companies use U.S. 93 from the I.B. Perrine Bridge to the intersection with Washington Street North, via Pole Line Road, and then from Washington Street to the state highway system on U.S. 30 or Idaho 74.
The City Council meets at 5 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E.
Also at the meeting, the City Council will:
- Hear a proclamation declaring Oct. 4 as Manufacturing Day in the city of Twin Falls.
- Consider awarding a bid for the airport terminal re-roofing project to Upson Co. of Caldwell in the amount of $326,130 utilizing airport reserve funds.
