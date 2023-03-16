TWIN FALLS — Seven proposals are set to receive $8 million in recovery funds, after the city council on Monday approved recommendations from an advisory committee.

The money comes from State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, which is a component of the American Rescue Plan in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To determine which projects would get the money, the city formed a nine-member advisory committee that met for five months and heard more than 25 proposals requesting nearly $48 million.

Council member Spencer Cutler served on the advisory committee, and at Monday’s meeting he praised the process but said he would’ve liked to have seen some different outcomes.

“To be frank, this list is not what I wanted it to look like, but it wasn’t about me, Cutler said. “It was nine members that represented the broader interest of the community.

“I still want to support this list because I feel like the committee did its purpose.”

Two big-ticket items went to the the city’s parks department. Director Wendy Davis told the council she submitted requests that would otherwise not be funded.

“I was really trying to look for projects that would be difficult to accomplish otherwise, or would take a long time to get there,” Davis, on Monday, told the council. “We tried to find a couple of projects we could do start-to-finish complete and have a completed project.”

An expansion to Vista Bonita Park was narrowly approved for $2 million by a 5-to-4 vote of the council. The funds will cover design and construction for a 6.4 acre expansion of the park, with the idea that it serve as a destination on the south end of town.

The council voted unanimously to use nearly $3 million to rebuild Shoshone Falls Grade. The road is deteriorating and is exposed to year-round water damage from groundwater seeping from the canyon walls.

The Idaho Housing Co. was awarded $1.7 million to support its 72-unit affordable-housing project, and to help cover the gap between construction costs and federal funding, allowing them to keep rents affordable for lower-income residents.

The city’s Fleet Maintenance Shop was awarded $1.5 million for a renovation to its shop facility, and the Police Department was awarded $62,000 to purchase crime scene mapping and diagramming equipment that can scan crime scenes and reproduce digital models and maps, saving the department time in investigations where all crime scene maps and diagrams were made by hand.

Economic Development received $125,000 for a feasibility study for a convention center, conference, meeting, civic and public-private gathering facility.

Economic Development Director Shawn Barigar told the council that a study done by the chamber in 1992 recommended a convention or event center. Yet, 30 years later, there’s no such facility.

The Magic Valley Fellowship Hall was awarded $49,000 for ADA improvements and repairs to its events area, which will allow the organization to get Bingo back up and running. The nonprofit hosts 12-step recovery meetings and events.

During a presentation for the request in December, Magic Valley Fellowship operations manager Katie Ayers-Hicks told the committee that bingo was the facility’s main source of income, but without improvements they would not be able to bring the event back.

“Our best month we were still in the negative $165,” Ayers-Hicks said, explaining that bingo has been suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are barely making it even on operations right now without bingo, and because of that we have no money to start bingo.”

The remaining $105,651 will go to fund sidewalk construction on Stadium Boulevard.