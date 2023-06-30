TWIN FALLS — The town’s first public microtransit system launches Saturday and Assistant City Manager Mandi Thompson is excited about it.

Thompson will be hopping on board that day and taking it for a test drive.

“I plan on getting on and riding around, utilizing the system,” she said.

Through an app, riders can reserve a ride within Twin Falls city limits, or they can call a phone number.

The RIDE TFT (Twin Falls Transit) system will be similar to Uber, and it shouldn’t take much longer than 20 minutes for one of the vehicles to show up at the rider’s location once transportation is requested, Thompson said.

“I don’t anticipate a huge launch,” she said, but she expects that as word gets out, it will gradually get better known and used.

“It is going to be a bit of a sustained effort to let people know what it is, how it works how they get access to it,” she said.

The College of Southern Idaho-operated Trans IV system ceased operation in September, leaving a void in public transportation. Thompson said she has been in contact with people who used that system, and anticipate them to be regular users. Some of the vans will be capable of carrying wheelchairs.

A fleet of five vans will initially provide service Mondays through Saturdays. Cost per ride (not per passenger) is $3 to anywhere in city limits, or $1 if the rider is over 65, on Medicare or has a disability. The number of vans operating at a given time will depend on demand.

Riders can pay by submitting a credit card or debit card number through the app, or if the person calls the phone number to request a ride, they can pay exact change when they are picked up.

But Thompson emphasized that people should use the RIDE Twin Falls Transit app when possible, as it will make the system more efficient and cut down on the expense of paying a call center. As of Thursday, the app had 100 registered users.

People can secure a ride a week in advance through the app.

“That will be beneficial for people who have appointments to get to,” Thompson said.

And although Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport, is not within city limits, airport-bound residents will be able to use the microtransit for rides there, once a second flight is added to the airport in September.

The public transportation system was mandated by federal regulations when Twin Falls surpassed 50,000 residents. The 2020 census showed that the city has reached that milestone. City officials chose the microtransit model over a fixed-route bus system, saying it better suits the needs of the community.

The contract to provide the public transportation system was awarded in April to Downtowner transit system, which provides transportation services in other cities, including Idaho Falls and Jackson, Wyoming.

Funding for its first two years is through a $3 million funding agreement with the Idaho Transportation Department. After that, the city is expected to work out funding, which will likely be a combination of property tax dollars, community support, and federal monies, Thompson said.

