Twin Falls Public Library
Patrons roam around the Twin Falls Public Library during an open house.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Public Library is seeking nominees to fill the seat vacated by current board member Chris Vaage when her term expires in December. The city council will appoint a new trustee to serve a term of office from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023.

The purpose of the five-member board is to establish policies and rules of use for the governance of the Library. Meetings are held at 4:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Besides Vaage, current board members include Kyle Tarbet, John Van Engelen, Monica D’Angelo and Cindy Bezas.

Interested applicants who reside within the Twin Falls city limits should submit a letter stating their reasons for wanting to be on the library board and their qualifications — sent or delivered to Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID 83301.

For more information, call Library Director Tara Bartley at 208-733-2964, ext. 401.

