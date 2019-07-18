TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Public Library is seeking nominees to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of board member Cindy Bezas. The City Council will appoint a new trustee to complete this term of office through December 2022.
The purpose of the five-member board is to establish policies and rules of use for the governance of the library.
Meetings are held at 4:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Current board members include John Van Engelen, Debbie Dane, Monica D’Angelo and Teresa Jones.
Interested applicants who reside within the Twin Falls city limits should submit a letter stating their reasons for wanting to be on the library board and their qualifications by Aug. 2. Letters of interest should be sent or delivered to the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID 83301.
For more information, call Tara Bartley at 208-733-2964, ext. 401.
