Twin Falls Public Library resumes curbside pickup service

TWIN FALLS — While the library remains closed for a few more weeks, patrons can again pickup materials at the curb, the Twin Falls Public Library announced Monday.

The curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. All materials will have their assigned due date.

Patrons should call the library when they are in the parking lot for curbside pickup. Staff will instruct patrons to open their trunk, and staff will place the materials in their vehicle trunk. Alternatively, if the patron cannot open their trunk, items in bags will be placed on the sidewalk, staff will move 6 feet away, and observe the patron retrieving their materials. Overdue fines will be suspended during this time.

The library also said that through May 15, limited staff will be in the library and will work on regular duties and special projects.

Some staff will continue to work remotely on projects put in place during the governor’s stay-home order, while other employees who are considered vulnerable will continue to work remotely. In addition, staff will physically distance themselves at least 6 feet apart, and will wear masks and gloves when working with the public or returned materials. At the end of each workday, staff will wipe down work areas.