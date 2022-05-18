Twin Falls Public Library entertains and educates throughout the summer

Everyone knows public libraries have books for every reader. But who knew you could learn how to become a beekeeper at the Twin Falls Public Library? If bees aren’t your bag, how about joining the library’s Minecraft Club? Or maybe role-playing through a game of Dungeons & Dragons? The library at 201 Fourth Ave. E. in Twin Falls has plenty of programs to entertain the whole family as summer vacation approaches. “We have a ton going on this summer,” library program specialist CJ Rasmusson told the Times-News. The library aims to ward off the “summer slide” or the summer learning loss that occurs when children are away from a stimulating learning environment.

But the summer programming is not just for kids, Rasmusson said. The programs are set up for children, teens and adults and will include summer-based themes and appearances by Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials, National Park Service personnel and University of Idaho Extension staff.“In June, we’ll be kicking off our Summer Reading Program ‘Read Beyond the Beaten Path’ with a visit from nationally recognized animal expert Corbin Maxey. Maxey will introduce you to more than 15 animals, including his 14-foot albino Burmese Python, starting at 2 p.m. June 9 across the street from the library at City Park.

Below are just a few of the other activities sponsored throughout the summer by the library:

Dungeons & Dragons takes place every other Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Library Program Room. Beginners and newcomers are always welcome. Ask a librarian for more information. Virtual participation is available at www.discord.gg/b9DaJFXw.

Sign your kids up for a fun, indoor/outdoor scavenger hunt, May 23 through June 4. Kids who participate can win a free book. The library offers a genealogy workshop for adults called Genetic Genealogy — DNA & You. Whether you’re a beginner or have been working on family history for a while, learn, discuss and share your experiences at the library’s workshop. For more information please contact the Reference Desk at 208-733-2964, ext 2. Enjoy a classic movie on Classic Movie Night. The library brings a different classic adult film every month. Curious about how to begin beekeeping? Need advice on how to promote pollination in your neighborhood? Join Sherry from Magic Valley Bees, also representing the Twin Falls Pollinator Council & Magic Valley Beekeepers Organization, to learn about beekeeping and how you can help pollinators without becoming a beekeeper! Join the Strollerbrary family program, a weekly walking group for caregivers of young children. The group walks various walking paths in Twin falls. At 10 a.m. May 20, meet at Frontier Field to walk the College of Southern Idaho Fitness Trail. Curious about 3D printing? Want to learn how to make your own toys and tools? Learn what 3D printing is, how it works, and how you can get started 3D printing. Join others in a mock kindergarten screening at 10 a.m. May 18. The library will look at different aspects of kindergarten readiness and provide resources for things your child might need extra help with. Also included are the Toddler Time Youth Program, designed for children in the 18-month to 3-year-old phase; adult computer literacy classes; Lego Brick epic creations for elementary students; and knitting and crochet basics for adults.

