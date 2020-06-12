Twin Falls Public Library, CSI Herrett Center and planetarium to reopen

In order to allow for proper social distancing, the planetarium’s attendance will be limited to no more than 50 guests per show. Every other row of seats is closed off and we ask guests to leave a two-seat gap to each side of their party. The show schedule is reduced to allow time between shows for sanitizing. The summer show schedule has programs at 1:30 and 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

The museum galleries resume regular open hours of 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Guests are encouraged to use the hand sanitizing station at the front entrance upon arrival. Due to the risk of virus transmission, hands-on activities have been removed from the galleries for the time being. Guests are strongly encouraged to wear facemasks while visiting the museum and we ask that families stay together as they tour the facility. Attendance to Reptile Revue and story time programs will be limited to no more than 50 individuals. The college asks those that have a fever or are not feeling well to refrain from visiting the museum and planetarium until they have recovered.