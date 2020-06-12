Twin Falls Public Library, CSI Herrett Center and planetarium to reopen

TWIN FALLS — Idaho moves into its final phase of reopening Saturday, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new guidelines allow for the opening of large venues and gatherings of more than 50 people. Following the announcement, the Twin Falls Public Library announced it would open to the public with limited hours.
Starting Monday, the library will open from 10 a.m. to 5 pm Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Library staff will follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by social distancing, wearing masks and practicing good hand hygiene. The library asks patrons visiting the library to do the same.
Curbside delivery services will cease when the library opens back to the public, though exceptions may be made for vulnerable people. Call the library at 208-733-2964 or email at tfpl@twinfallspubliclibrary.org for more information.
Herrett Center to reopen
The College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science will re-open to the public June 23. The Centennial Observatory will remain closed until further notice, as the close confines do not allow for proper social distancing, the college announced Friday.
The Faulkner Planetarium reopens with a new Digistar 6 fulldome video system that offers significantly improved image quality, the college said. The planetarium will premier National Geographic’s Extreme Weather starting June 23. The large format film explores the effects of climate change on weather. Audiences join scientists studying melting glaciers in Alaska, a tornado researcher in the Midwest, and firefighters on the front lines in the American west. Showings will happen at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and 6:30 p.m. Saturdays. The planetarium will also be featuring seven other shows to choose from during the week.
In order to allow for proper social distancing, the planetarium’s attendance will be limited to no more than 50 guests per show. Every other row of seats is closed off and we ask guests to leave a two-seat gap to each side of their party. The show schedule is reduced to allow time between shows for sanitizing. The summer show schedule has programs at 1:30 and 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
The museum galleries resume regular open hours of 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Guests are encouraged to use the hand sanitizing station at the front entrance upon arrival. Due to the risk of virus transmission, hands-on activities have been removed from the galleries for the time being. Guests are strongly encouraged to wear facemasks while visiting the museum and we ask that families stay together as they tour the facility. Attendance to Reptile Revue and story time programs will be limited to no more than 50 individuals. The college asks those that have a fever or are not feeling well to refrain from visiting the museum and planetarium until they have recovered.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.