Twin Falls Public Library closes due to coronavirus

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Public Library will be closed until at least March 29, the deputy city manager said at a City Council meeting Monday night.
The library initially said it would remain open but canceled all events and closed its meeting rooms until April 5.
You have free articles remaining.
The bookmobile is also not making stops.
The Twin Falls City Council has also canceled its meeting for next week.
Complete coverage: What Idahoans need to know about the coronavirus
Looking for local information on the Coronavirus? We've got you covered.
Gov. Brad Little declined to order a statewide closure of schools on Sunday, instead telling school leaders that the decision on whether to close to slow the spread of coronavirus should be made locally.
Buhl's Tim Pond reflects on his four weeks in quarantines.
Senior citizens groups are monitoring the latest news on the new coronavirus and preparing to help some of the community’s most vulnerable members potentially deal with the resulting disease.
There is no official statewide plan to reach Spanish-speaking communities about COVID-19. South Central Public Health District and Magic Valley leaders are working to spread translated information.
Hospitals around the Magic Valley are prepared to care for potential coronavirus patients and some have restricted visitor access.
HAILEY — Blaine County School District school and facilities will close to the public Monday and remain closed through April 5, the district a…
The South Central Public Health District has confirmed a second coronavirus case in its area, bringing the total number of cases in Idaho to five.
Across the U.S., there are 42 states and the District of Columbia reporting a total of 1,215 cases.
The coronavirus hasn't hurt too many Magic Valley businesses yet, but that could change as the illness spreads.
Idaho has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
State officials said the first case of COVID-19, the illness caused from the coronavirus, was in Ada County.
The Buhl School District will join Kimberly schools in canceling Monday classes due to COVID-19.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency Friday due to the new coronavirus.
The Kimberly School District has canceled Monday classes for students so it can prepare for possible long-term closures. Classes are expected to resume Tuesday.
The Twin Falls St. Patrick's Day Parade scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled in response to the COVID-19 virus.
The Boise State women’s basketball team will miss a trip to the NCAA Tournament because of the new coronavirus — and all Boise State athletic competitions have been suspended.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Thursday it is suspending all worship services because of the spread of the coronavirus.
College of Southern Idaho moves classes online to prevent coronavirus spread.
Gov. Brad Little and leaders in the Idaho House and Senate said Thursday they've made contingency plans for a hasty end to the legislative session should someone in the Statehouse get the new coronavirus.
Twin Falls School District to limit crowds, change parent conferences to prevent spread of coronavirus
Twin Falls schools announced that parent-teacher conferences will take place over the phone and no more than 250 people will be allowed in any district facility.
The first sporting event cancellations have hit Idaho and include high school and College of Southern Idaho events.
Events include the Falls2Falls Run/Walk on April 18, Spirit of Magic Valley half marathon, 10K, 5K and kids run on May 9, and Cycle Magic Valley on May 16.
TWIN FALLS — City officials said no special events the city is involved with have been canceled and City Hall remains open as of Thursday afternoon.
The annual Share Your Heart Ball, a fundraiser for Camp Rainbow Gold, has been postponed.
Event organizers said ticket sales for the Lights and Lasers show at Shoshone Falls were being postponed due to fears about large gatherings.
The Sun Valley Film Festival announced Thursday that it was canceling its festival, which was scheduled for March 18-22.
Twin Falls city officials posted on Facebook seeking to ease concerns about the city's water system.
The Big Sky Conference has canceled the remaining games in its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at CenturyLink Arena in Boise.
The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, tests by U.S. government and other scientists have found.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers moved quickly Wednesday to bolster the state's ability to test for the new coronavirus.
The health district based in Twin Falls has opened an information hotline for people to call with concerns about COVID-19.
The Idaho Legislature’s budget committee has approved $2 million in emergency funding to help Idaho prepare and respond to a potential outbreak from the novel coronavirus.
Four Boise State University international students are in self-isolation for 14 days after clearing a health screening for coronavirus COVID-19 upon their arrival to Seattle on Monday.
Although the risk of coronavirus (COVID19) is currently low in Idaho, now is the time to plan and prepare.
Here's the latest on what state health officials are saying about the coronavirus in Idaho.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — There are no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Idaho but 35 people are being monitored, most of them travelers ret…
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak will reduce Chinese travel to Yellowstone National Park, according to tourism officials, but t…
No coronavirus in Idaho, but the South-Central Public Health District is montoring the global outbreak
“This is something that we plan and train for on a regular basis,” said Josh Jensen, SCPHD Public Health Preparedness Program Manager.
Buhl resident Tim Pond is back in the U.S., but still has to stay away from other people after a coronavirus outbreak on the cruise he was on.
The coronavirus, which has caused more than 550 reported deaths in China and has infected more than 24,000 people worldwide, has affected Idaho’s biggest technology company.
Buhl resident Tim Pond has kept touch with the rest of the world on Facebook after his cruise ship was quarantined Feb. 5 due to the coronavirus.
Most Magic Valley school districts are closed for at least part of this week.
The U.S. House early passed a sweeping coronavirus economic aid package to deal with the virus rapidly spreading across the nation. One Idaho congressman voted against the measure. Another voted for it.
Indoor city recreation facilities will be closed, including the City Pool, but some outdoor sports events remain scheduled, Twin Falls officials said Monday.
Idaho health officials say people who think they need to be tested for coronavirus should talk to their doctors. But whether someone meets the criteria for the test could depend on which doctor they visit.
Schools in the Filer School District will not hold classes Tuesday or Wednesday.
The Twin Falls Public Library will be closed for about two weeks.
The Jerome Joint School District will close all schools Tuesday, a day ahead of its original date, and city offices and the library are also closed.