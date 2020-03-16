Twin Falls Public Library closes due to coronavirus
0 comments
breaking

Twin Falls Public Library closes due to coronavirus

From the Complete coverage: What Idahoans need to know about the coronavirus series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Check out the library during spring break

Erica Littlefield, childrens librarian, (bottom) reads during preschool story time Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Twin Falls Public Library.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Public Library will be closed until at least March 29, the deputy city manager said at a City Council meeting Monday night.

The library initially said it would remain open but canceled all events and closed its meeting rooms until April 5.

The bookmobile is also not making stops.

The Twin Falls City Council has also canceled its meeting for next week.

Complete coverage: What Idahoans need to know about the coronavirus

Looking for local information on the Coronavirus? We've got you covered.

Race events still scheduled

  • Times-News
  • 0

Events include the Falls2Falls Run/Walk on April 18, Spirit of Magic Valley half marathon, 10K, 5K and kids run on May 9, and Cycle Magic Valley on May 16.

Twin Falls city events still on

  • Times-News
  • 0

TWIN FALLS — City officials said no special events the city is involved with have been canceled and City Hall remains open as of Thursday afternoon.

Tests: Virus can live on surfaces up to 3 days
International
AP

Tests: Virus can live on surfaces up to 3 days

  • MARILYNN MARCHIONE Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, tests by U.S. government and other scientists have found.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News