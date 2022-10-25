Twin Falls Public Library announces family concert with musician Jim Gill

The Twin Falls Public Library announced a family concert with celebrated children’s musician and author Jim Gill.

Gill will perform at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 3 in the Youth Services Department at the library. The concert will be more than a show to watch — it will be an opportunity for family play.

Gill is a child-development specialist with more than 30 years of experience. His playful and joyful music is a hit with kids and grownups alike. He sings, plays the banjo and incorporates audience participation during his concerts.

The concert will feature his "Silly Dance Contest,” his jazzy “One From the Left” finger play and many more opportunities for children, parents and grandparents to sing and play together.

“We have used Jim’s wonderful music in story time for several years,” said Erica Littlefield, Youth Services Supervisor. “We can’t wait to have him here in person to share his music with the community.”

Jim has released 10 musical albums for young children, as well as two children’s books. Jim’s work has won awards from the American Library Association, and he has performed for libraries, schools, and professional organizations across the country.

For more information on Jim Gill, visit his website at jimgill.com.