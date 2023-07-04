TWIN FALLS — The sound of nails being hammered into freshly cut lumber permeated Main Avenue in Twin Falls on Saturday morning as Habitat for Humanity got a start on a new home.

Children and adults — many of them members of a Twin Falls church — gathered, hammers in hand, to frame almost 80 walls, both interior and exterior, that will be used in the home’s construction.

“A hundred and ninety signed up and 250 people came,” said Linda Fleming, an executive for Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley. “That is what we need, a lot of hands in order to make a Habitat home come true.”

It was a partnership between Habitat for Humanity, Twin Falls United Methodist Church and the Louisville-based CrossRoads Missions Help Build Hope. The Methodist church raised $18,000 for the effort and provided volunteers, while Help Build Hope brought in a crew to work.

Help Build Hope is funded by churches and its crews have helped with similar projects as far west as Portland, and as far east as Trenton, New Jersey, said Raymond Bodley of the group.

The effort brought the affordable housing project downtown for the public to see, and Fleming said the volunteer effort gives people a chance to learn what it takes to build a home. A few nails needed to be re-hammered because they didn’t go in straight the first time, but people were having fun.

Volunteers were fed breakfast and lunch and enjoyed live music as the effort progressed, and the walls were tucked away in a semi-trailer as they were completed.

The home, which will be built in either Twin Falls or Jerome, will be for the Earl and Emily Petersen family, who are in need of a handicapped-accessible home for a daughter who was born with spina bifida.

“The home we’ll be building in partnership with our community gives our family the opportunity to have an affordable and accessible home, which is a great blessing because of the rising costs of treating medical challenges that affect several members of our family,” the family posted on social media.

The home will be the 46th home that Habitat for Humanity will build from the ground up since 1991. The exact timeline for construction hadn’t been determined yet.

Habitat for Humanity assists in building homes at cost, and acts as a bank, carrying the zero-interest mortgage.

More assistance is needed in the growing demand for affordable housing, Fleming said, and people can donate in various ways.

“Whether it is a helping hand, money or land, all of those things are needed for Habitat to build more in the community,” Fleming said.

Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley depends on sales at the ReStore at 669 Eastland Drive S., which sells gently used building materials and appliances, to help fund its efforts.

