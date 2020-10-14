Twin Falls pressurized irrigation shutoff begins Thursday

TWIN FALLS — The City of Twin Falls will begin the seasonal shutoff of pressurized irrigation stations on Thursday. Homeowners on pressurized irrigation are encouraged to turn off sprinkler systems and winterize them by clearing water from the lines.
The process of turning off and winterizing all 22 pressurized irrigation stations is expected to take up to one week to complete. Homeowners connected to pressurized irrigation may go to the city's pressurized irrigation status webpage to see if their subdivision's pressurized irrigation is active or has been shutoff for the season.
Pump stations are normally deactivated and winterized in October when the canal system is drained for the winter season. Homeowners connected to pressurized irrigation are encouraged to do the following:
- Turn off sprinkler systems at the control box
- Close the valve connecting the home’s irrigation to the city pressurized irrigation line (typically located near the sidewalk of the residence) Residents who have winterized irrigation lines prior to Thursday should remember to keep the valve closed to prevent recharge when the city clears the pressurized irrigation system
- Clear any remaining water from the sprinkler lines to prevent freezing damage
About pressurized irrigation
In an effort to conserve limited water supplies from the aquifer, the city has partnered with the Twin Falls Canal Company to utilize water from the region’s canal system. The process draws water from the canals into nine settling ponds, which allow the natural separation of organic material from the water and provide wetland habitats. The water is then channeled into 22 smaller ponds with pump stations that deliver irrigation water to homes in Twin Falls. Because of its success in conserving limited water supplies from the aquifer, all new subdivisions within the city limits must now be irrigated with pressurized irrigation.
For more information about pressurized irrigation, please visit the city website or call 208-736-2275.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.