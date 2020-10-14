Twin Falls pressurized irrigation shutoff begins Thursday

In an effort to conserve limited water supplies from the aquifer, the city has partnered with the Twin Falls Canal Company to utilize water from the region’s canal system. The process draws water from the canals into nine settling ponds, which allow the natural separation of organic material from the water and provide wetland habitats. The water is then channeled into 22 smaller ponds with pump stations that deliver irrigation water to homes in Twin Falls. Because of its success in conserving limited water supplies from the aquifer, all new subdivisions within the city limits must now be irrigated with pressurized irrigation.