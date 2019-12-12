TWIN FALLS — The U.S. Postal Service will kick off the busiest holiday mailing period Friday with a customer appreciation day.
Light refreshments will be served at the main Twin Falls post office, 253 Second Ave. W., and Postmaster Tracy Barnes will be in the lobby to assist customers, answer questions, share holiday mail-by dates and provide tips on how to ship this holiday season.
“We have the greatest customers and it’s our privilege to serve them,” Barnes said in a statement. “We want to recognize and thank them for their loyal business and support, and share some great holiday mailing and shipping tips while they enjoy the refreshments. We look forward to seeing everyone at the Main Post Office on Dec. 13.”
The Postal Service’s busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas. The week of Dec. 16 is expected to be the busiest time for mailing, shipping and delivery. The postal service estimates it will deliver more than 28 million packages per day between Dec. 16 and 21.
The other Twin Falls post office, Pioneer, at 1376 Fillmore St., is one of seven Idaho post offices with extended holiday hours on Saturdays this month. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will also open a Dutch door from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday before Christmas for customers wanting to pick up notified mail or packages that couldn’t be delivered on the first attempt.
Idaho post offices have hired more than 100 extra employees to work the business season and will be delivering packages seven days a week.
