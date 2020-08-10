Twin Falls Post Office announces new passport center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Passport application acceptance is now available from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Pioneer Station Post Office, 1376 Fillmore St., Twin Falls. Passport services are available by appointment only.

The new full-service centralized Pioneer Passport Center will improve efficiency and reduce wait times for customers submitting passports applications.

Customers can schedule passport application appointments at the usps.com online passport appointment scheduler or at self-service kiosks.

Passport services have been discontinued at the Twin Falls Downtown Post Office, 253 Second Ave. W.

For information about the application process and also to download and complete an application form, go to usps.com/passport.

