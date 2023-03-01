The Twin Falls Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a woman who has been reported missing.

Ellena Loeffler, described as standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 130 pounds, was last seen Feb. 21 wearing a maroon and black plaid flannel shirt and dark gray sweats.

She was recently involved in an injury accident, and has staples on the back of an arm, stitches on a thumb, and has other abrasions and lacerations, including possible bruising on her face.

Loeffler, 38, is from Southern California but has been visiting her parents in Twin Falls.

Anyone having information regarding Loeffler’s whereabouts are urged to contact Detective Brandi Matthews at 208-735-7327 or bmatthews@tfid.org.