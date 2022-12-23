Twin Falls police records clerk retires after 42 years

TWIN FALLS — Carrie Hansen received her final sign-off Thursday after 42 years of working for the city.

Co-workers from the Twin Falls Police Department gathered around the retiree after being given the traditional police escort home. A dispatcher, over the radio, thanked her for her service, the last 30 years of which as a records clerk while serving under seven police chiefs and working with three different record management systems.

The city of Twin Falls hired Hansen in 1980 while she was in high school. She said she performed "just whatever they needed me to do.”

She also served in various posts including emergency dispatcher and meter reader before becoming a police department records clerk in 1990.

Not many employees make it to 40 years. A plaque honoring 40-year employees hangs on a Twin Falls Police Department wall with space for two dozen names. But only two employees have made it so far. The other employee, William Stonemets, retired many years ago, Lt. Craig Stotts said.

Hansen said she enjoyed her four decades of work with the city but will miss her co-workers more.

Now that she is retired, her goal is to make it through the holidays, and along with her pair of miniature schnauzers, see what comes next.

“I’ll do whatever I want, whenever I want, and however I want — as long as it’s legal,” she said.