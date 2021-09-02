Twin Falls police officer known for mentoring others dies of cancer

TWIN FALLS — A 22-year veteran of the town's police force has died of pancreatic cancer.
Twin Falls Police Lt. John K. Wilson was an honorable man with a quick sense of humor and wit, his colleagues said.
Wilson, 59, died Aug. 25. He retired from the police force in March.
He will not be replaced easily, Lt. Craig Stotts told the Times-News on Thursday.
"John had great leadership qualities and many decades of experience in law enforcement," Stotts said. "He had a witty sense of humor. People enjoyed working with him and under his command.
"John believed in a balance between work and family. He believed it was important for officers to have a passion for something other than their job so they can get away from the ugliness and stress and not lose sight of the things they loved to do before becoming police officers."
Wilson was born Nov. 11, 1961, in Ogden, Utah. His family later moved to Simi Valley, California, where he graduated in 1980 from Royal High School. After serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Australia, he married Glorianna (Gloria) Acker in 1983.
Wilson began his career in law enforcement serving as a deputy sheriff in Ventura County, California. In 1998, he and his wife moved to Twin Falls, where they raised their two sons and he served on the police force.
“You work how you train,” Lt. John Wilson said. "Through training, (our) actions become very basic. And that saves time and hopefully saves lives.”
"Lt. Wilson was always a helpful and thoughtful source for me," Times-News Editor Alison Smith said, remembering her days as a cops and crime reporter. "Whether I was calling him for breaking news or a deeper project, I felt like he really wanted me and Times-News readers to understand the work he and TFPD were doing."
Less than a year ago, Wilson told the Times-News that, over the years, he had taken an interest in young officers' careers. While he was home, those officers kept a close eye on him.
“John is the type of person who would do this for us and at this point there isn’t much we can do for him, but we want to help any way we can.”
“I take a lot of pride in doing things the right way and hopefully I’ve been able to help some of them along,” he said.
“When you have an idea that your time is near, it gives you the opportunity to be more honest and tell people how you feel. At the end of the day, it’s really all about the good vibes you get from the people who think about you.”
A memorial service for Wilson will start at 1 p.m. Saturday at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr. N., in Twin Falls. To leave condolences, visit whitereynoldschapel.com.
"John found fulfillment in his roles as husband, father, friend, police officer, UCLA fan, and coach," his obituary reads. "He also loved the sense of community he and Gloria found in the Twin Falls area which was enhanced by John's uncanny ability to relate to people and build trust through work ethic, humor, and empathy."