Twin Falls police officer known for mentoring others dies of cancer

"Lt. Wilson was always a helpful and thoughtful source for me," Times-News Editor Alison Smith said, remembering her days as a cops and crime reporter. "Whether I was calling him for breaking news or a deeper project, I felt like he really wanted me and Times-News readers to understand the work he and TFPD were doing."

Less than a year ago, Wilson told the Times-News that, over the years, he had taken an interest in young officers' careers. While he was home, those officers kept a close eye on him.

“I take a lot of pride in doing things the right way and hopefully I’ve been able to help some of them along,” he said.

“When you have an idea that your time is near, it gives you the opportunity to be more honest and tell people how you feel. At the end of the day, it’s really all about the good vibes you get from the people who think about you.”

A memorial service for Wilson will start at 1 p.m. Saturday at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr. N., in Twin Falls. To leave condolences, visit whitereynoldschapel.com.