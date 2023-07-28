A Twin Falls Police Department officer responding to a report of a prowler in November 2021 nabbed an Oklahoma man who has now been sentenced this month to 336 months in federal prison for exploiting a child by producing child pornography.

Kobe Jace Mahoney, 22, was found outside a Twin Falls home by the officer after having a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl, said Lt. Craig Stotts. Upon the police officer doing a background check on Mahoney, he was found to have had active warrants out of Oklahoma involving sex acts with minors, as well as failure to register as a sex offender.

In addition, Mahoney had a sexual encounter with an 11-year-old girl in Twin Falls, Stotts said, and upon being interviewed, he admitted to have had sex acts with approximately 24 different minor females with ages ranging from 11 to 17 years old in eight different states between August and November 2021.

“He traveled through multiple states before arriving in Twin Falls,” Stotts explained.

Prior to being caught in Twin Falls, Mahoney traveled from Twin Falls to Elko, Nevada, to meet a 13-year-old girl. He said he had sex with the child in Elko and used his cellphone to make a recording of the acts, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Idaho.

Mahoney found his victims while using the Snapchat messaging application and would send friend requests to minor children, Stotts said.

After obtaining a search warrant for Mahoney’s cellphone, law enforcement officers found two videos of the sexual acts between Mahoney and the child in Elko, along with messages that were sent between the two. The child informed Mahoney that she was underage prior to his travel from Idaho to Nevada to meet her.

“Our collective efforts to protect the most vulnerable members of our society, our children, have never been more urgent,” said U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit. “I thank our federal and local partners for all that they did in this case, and I look forward to working with them to ensure the safety of Idaho’s children.”

“Mahoney is a child predator who will spend the next 28 years behind bars in a federal prison and children across the country are safer because of it,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations operations in the Pacific Northwest. He thanked the Twin Falls Police Department for its police work in identifying additional victims of child exploitation.

U.S. District Judge Amanda Brailsford also sentenced Mahoney to a lifetime of supervised release, which will commence upon completing his prison sentence. Mahoney will also be required to register as a sex offender.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit thanked Homeland Security Investigations in Boise and Reno, the Twin Falls Police Department, the Twin Falls County Prosecutor’s Office, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, and the Elko County Prosecutor’s Office for their collaboration and hard work on this case. Law enforcement have identified and interviewed five minor victims in this investigation.