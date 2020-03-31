Twin Falls police focus on social-distancing education

TWIN FALLS — Police are having to remind folks what social-distancing protocol means in response to confusion over the governor's March 25 statewide stay-at-home order.
"We've had a number of calls about what the governor's orders mean," Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson said Monday.
Some call in to report possible violations of Idaho Gov. Brad Little's order, prompted by the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state, Thueson said. Others ask if the police department is enforcing the orders.
"We are not driving around looking for offenders," he said. "The last thing we want is them thinking we are enforcing martial law.
"Our role right now is to educate people."
Some types of businesses have been deemed essential and may remain open. Nonessential businesses should be closed, Thueson said.
"We are allowed to go out for things essential to our survival," he said. "But we should be wise about how we shop.
"And when we do shop, we should leave the family at home."
Thueson said police officers were tipped off over the weekend about a business in town that was still offering on-site public gaming despite the mandated shutdown of public gatherings.
"We requested them to close," he said, "and reminded them that their business was not considered 'essential.'"
Some may argue, citing the constitutional right to assemble, he said.
"When the subject of the First Amendment right to assemble comes up," Thueson said, "we explain that the safety of our society supersedes the First Amendment."
All in all, most people are following the governor's mandate, Twin Falls city spokesman Joshua Palmer said Thursday.
"I've been impressed by people going through this relatively calm," Palmer said. "I think the town is handling it very well."
Thueson said the police department is focusing its efforts to educate residents on its Facebook page.
"We are in different times right now," he said. "We want people to know we are there for them."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.