Twin Falls police focus on social-distancing education

TWIN FALLS — Police are having to remind folks what social-distancing protocol means in response to confusion over the governor's March 25 statewide stay-at-home order.

"We've had a number of calls about what the governor's orders mean," Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson said Monday.

Some call in to report possible violations of Idaho Gov. Brad Little's order, prompted by the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state, Thueson said. Others ask if the police department is enforcing the orders.

"We are not driving around looking for offenders," he said. "The last thing we want is them thinking we are enforcing martial law.

"Our role right now is to educate people."

Some types of businesses have been deemed essential and may remain open. Nonessential businesses should be closed, Thueson said.

"We are allowed to go out for things essential to our survival," he said. "But we should be wise about how we shop.

"And when we do shop, we should leave the family at home."