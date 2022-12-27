Twin Falls police dog helps take man into custody

TWIN FALLS — A man barricaded himself inside a trailer house for about an hour Christmas night before police officers took him into custody with help from a police dog, police say.

Jose Manual Ibarra, 37, was charged with restricting or obstructing officers Sunday after police officers discovered Ibarra, who had a bench warrant placed on him in November for failing to show up to a court hearing on charges of drug possession and grand theft in Minidoka County, was staying at a trailer park on Addison Avenue in Twin Falls, records say.

Ibarra answered the door but shut and locked it upon seeing the police, and began pushing items in front of the door, records say. Police set up a perimeter around the trailer and tried to persuade him to give up. At one point Ibarra tried to flee out the back door, only to run inside and lock the door once he saw police officers.

Police eventually broke into the house and found Ibarra in a bedroom that had also been barricaded. Upon fighting with a police officer who was attempting to handcuff Ibarra, a police dog was released to pacify the suspect, reports say.

Twin Falls Lt. Craig Stotts said the incident lasted about an hour.

Ibarra was medically cleared and then taken to jail, reports say.