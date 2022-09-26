Twin Falls Police Dept. still looking for recruits

TWIN FALLS — Sixteen applicants for the Twin Falls Police Department will be put to the test Thursday and Friday.

Sweat will be involved.

First, they’ll perform push-ups and sit-ups, jump, run 300 meters and have their endurance tested on a 1.5-mile run/walk.

Applicants will need to meet a minimum standard on each task if they are to move forward in the hiring process, and those who do succeed will still have a long way to go before putting on a uniform and becoming certified police officers for the department.

There are rigorous requirements, but it can be well worth pursuing the job, Lt. Craig Stotts said.

Becoming a police officer “appeals to people who have a genuine interest in service and teamwork and doing something that they can be proud of,” Stotts said.

He is hoping the hiring event yields good results as the department seeks to get fully staffed. Two new officers started their jobs Monday, and two more candidates have gone through the hiring process but need to attend the 12-week Idaho Peace Officer Standard & Training (POST) Academy.

Assuming they are successful, the department will still be looking to hire eight more officers, bringing the total to 81.

Having to cope with a department that isn’t fully staffed is difficult, Stotts said.

“Manpower is always an issue when you are down positions,” he said. Officers have worked extra shifts to make sure patrol numbers are adequate.

“We’ll do whatever is necessary,” he said.

Many of the positions that are now open are due to retirements, Stotts said. In addition, four of the spots are newly created, made possible by a grant by the Department of Justice.

Applicants who pass the physical fitness test can look forward to an oral board interview, polygraph examination, psychological testing, background investigation, command staff interview, medical exam and drug screening.

The Thursday and Friday hiring event (individuals wanting to apply can still sign up) is one of several the department has held.

“Hiring is probably the most important decision we make,” Stotts said. “We want to make sure candidates are not only a good fit for us but that we are a good fit for them.”

The police department’s Facebook page emphasizes the seriousness of the job. “(A candidate) must be a problem solver, work effectively under stress and be able to successfully communicate to people with a wide variety of perspectives and backgrounds,” it reads.

Police officers often enjoy their jobs because of the chance to serve the community, and they have the chance to do something new every day, Stotts said. New officers start out on patrol but can eventually transition to other assignments, including school resource officer, working in the canine program, becoming a detective, or becoming part of the motorcycle team.