Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls police are asking for the community’s help locating a missing 72-year-old woman.

Mon Maya Rana was last seen about 2 p.m. Thursday near Bluebell Avenue and Harrison Street South. She was wearing a traditional Napalese multi-colored dress, the Twin Falls Police Department said in a statement.

Rana suffers from memory and hearing loss, police said. She walked away from her residence Thursday afternoon.

If you find Rana, call the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Load comments