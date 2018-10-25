TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls police are asking for the community’s help locating a missing 72-year-old woman.
Mon Maya Rana was last seen about 2 p.m. Thursday near Bluebell Avenue and Harrison Street South. She was wearing a traditional Napalese multi-colored dress, the Twin Falls Police Department said in a statement.
Rana suffers from memory and hearing loss, police said. She walked away from her residence Thursday afternoon.
If you find Rana, call the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357.
