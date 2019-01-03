TWIN FALLS — Police and fire services in Twin Falls will be getting upgraded radio systems, pending a final contract between the city and Teton Communications Inc.
The City Council on Wednesday unanimously gave its permission to enter into contract negotiations for the upgrades. The new digital radio system should provide additional security for channels, Twin Falls Information Technology Communications Manager Kathy Markus said.
“Unless you actually encrypt your data, it’s not totally secure,” she said. “But this digital data does require a special scanner so the regular scanner that you buy off the shelf won’t be able to scan all the radio channels like they can now.”
The city has set aside $562,840 for the upgrade, which can be done with existing radios, and Markus expects to see some savings when the final contract comes back before the Council at a later date. Teton Communications had listed the highest price, but received a higher overall score on its proposal than the other company that submitted proposals, White Cloud Communications.
Also at the meeting, the City Council considered whether it would allow an automatic increase to the impact fees for new construction that go toward police, fire, streets and parks.
“I really am a firm believer that growth needs to pay for growth,” Councilman Greg Lanting said.
The increase typically reflects the change in the Municipal Cost Index, which in September was up about 3.2 percent. That would be the highest increase since the city began collecting impact fees, Deputy City Manager Mitch Humble said.
The City Council chose to table the item until January’s index numbers were known. The city impact fee committee is recommending the increase not exceed 3.5 percent.
Twin Falls currently charges total impact fees on new construction of $2,137 per single-family home, $1,954 per multifamily unit, $3.05 per square foot for retail, $1.28 per square foot for office, $1.06 per square foot for industrial and $0.65 per square foot institutional space. In 2019, the city plans to spend $770,000 of impact fee money to extend North College Road.
Also at the meeting, the Council:
- Motioned to initiate the capital improvement plan update for 2019.
- Authorized the mayor to execute a state local agreement to construct a pedestrian signal at Washington Street North and Caswell Avenue. The city’s share of the project is about $18,200.
